/They 'had a choice—and they chose Trump': Google HQ vandalised in climate protest against Big Tech

In a press release sent to WION, Extinction Rebellion said that the action was a result of their "mounting outrage over tech CEOs' conspicuous silence and presence at Trump's 2025 inauguration." It alleged that CEOs Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg "stood front and centre—endorsing a regime" that is "committed to dismantling environmental protections and powering AI data centres with coal." Since his return to power, Trump has taken steps to roll back a number of Joe Biden-era climate regulations and has also pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement, among other things.