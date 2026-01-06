Explore the top run-scorers in white-ball cricket history, showcasing unmatched consistency, record-breaking innings, and game-changing performances in ODIs and T20Is across eras.
Virat Kohli has scored a staggering 18,745 runs in ODIs and T20Is, making him the ultimate white-ball specialist. His hunger for big innings and ability to dominate any bowler keep fans on the edge of their seats every match.
The Little Master, Sachin Tendulkar, amassed 18,436 runs across white-ball cricket with effortless grace. From timeless classics to record-breaking centuries, he blended power and precision, setting a benchmark that modern batsmen still aspire to reach.
Rohit Sharma has piled up 15,747 runs in ODIs and T20Is with his signature elegance and brutal hitting in the powerplay. Known for multiple double centuries, Rohit can take the game away in a single session with his explosive batting.
Kumar Sangakkara scored 15,616 runs while combining style with unflinching consistency. A master of timing and placement, his ability to anchor innings or accelerate when needed made him a formidable bowler for teams worldwide.
Mahela Jayawardene’s 14,143 runs reflect his calm genius at the crease. With impeccable shot selection and a knack for pacing innings perfectly, he carried Sri Lanka through tough chases and pressure situations, leaving a legacy of elegance and efficiency.