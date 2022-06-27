'They are willing to let me die': Protests rock US as abortion ban takes effect in 'trigger law' states

Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 11:30 PM(IST)

After the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, hundreds of protesters across the country, marched to denounce the justices' decision to overturn the half-century-old ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

A vow to fight for reproductive rights

The sweeping ruling by the court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, was set to alter American life, with nearly half the states considered certain or likely to ban abortion.

In Texas and Utah, two of 13 states with so-called trigger laws that ban or severely restrict abortions once the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was struck down, protesters held up banners and vowed to fight for reproductive rights.

(Photograph:AFP)