These plastic greenhouses are the only man-made structures visible from space! Know more about it

Wion News
Written By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: May 23, 2025, 18:47 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 18:50 IST

According to NASA and European space agencies, the only clearly visible human-made structure from space is not an ancient wonder, rather a modern agricultural complex, which is the greenhouse region near El Ejido, in Almería, southeastern Spain.

A long-held myth debunked
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

For years, it was widely believed that structures like the Great Wall of China or the Pyramid of Giza could be seen from space. However, contrary to the beliefs, satellite imaging and astronaut observations have shown that these structures, although massive on the ground, blend into their natural surroundings from orbit.
What Can Be Seen from Space?
(Photograph:Google Maps)

According to NASA and European space agencies, the only clearly visible human-made structure from space is not an ancient wonder, rather a modern agricultural complex, which is the greenhouse region near El Ejido, in Almería, southeastern Spain. According to the NASA Earth Observatory, these white plastic roofs reflect sunlight intensely, making the area shine like a mirror against the surrounding dry terrain.
The 'Sea of Plastic' in El Ejido
(Photograph:Google Earth)

Known locally as Mar de Plástico, this area spans over 40,000 hectares in other words, 150+ square miles and is covered in white plastic greenhouses. These structures have the ability of reflecting sunlight so strongly that the entire area appears almost like a bright patch from low Earth orbit.
A Space-Age Reflection
(Photograph:Google Earth)

Pedro Duque, a spanish astronaut and former Minister of Science, confirmed in a 2007 interview “You can clearly see the greenhouses of Almería from the International Space Station. They shine like a mirror.” NASA satellite imagery also verifies this.
From Desert to Farmland
(Photograph:Google Earth)

In the 1950s, the El Ejido region was arid and largely barren. Resultantly, farmers began using plastic to conserve moisture and protect their crops from wind. This later evolved into a vast system of greenhouses that now supply vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers across the European continent.
A Cooling Anomaly
(Photograph:Google Earth)

Data from NASA’s MODIS instruments shows that while the surrounding areas warmed between 1983 and 2006, the greenhouse-covered region cooled by 0.3°C per decade which is a rare reversal in global warming trends due to the sunlight-reflective plastic being used.
Environmental and Social Questions
(Photograph:Pexels)

The success of the greenhouses has brought jobs and economic growth in the area. However, it has also raised concerns about topics like plastic waste, groundwater use, and labour conditions, the pressing issues that still remain under scrutiny.
A real-world sci-fi scene
(Photograph:Google Earth)

The El Ejido greenhouses were featured in the opening scene of Blade Runner 2049, which was chosen for their otherworldly appearance. The plastic landscape, despite looking like special effects, is entirely real, and one of Earth’s most visible man-made sights from space.

