/These nations didn’t exist before 1993: 7 youngest countries in world

South Sudan became the world’s youngest country on July 9, 2011 after separating from Sudan following two of Africa’s longest and deadliest civil wars. The 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement ended decades of conflict and granted the south the right to vote on independence. In the 2011 referendum, nearly 99 per cent of voters supported secession. The new state began with optimism but soon descended into civil war in 2013, as political rivalry and ethnic divisions resurfaced. Today, South Sudan remains a fragile but symbolic outcome of Africa’s long struggle for self-rule.