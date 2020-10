Janitors

The coronavirus pandemic has not only reinvented the current market, it is shaping the way it will look for many years to come. With everything from innovations in healthcare technology to social interaction protocols, the virus spared nothing in the public or commercial space.

The job at the janitors have now become a higher risk and using robots to handle the disinfection and cleaning of shared-environments and materials is not only a better option for the public health, but it is a perfect example what robots are made for dirty, dangerous, and dull work processes

Right now, self-driving disinfectant robots are being used in Chinese hospitals to combat the coronavirus while an MIT team, in collaboration with the Greater Boston Food Bank and Ava Robotics, developed a robotic system to disinfect surfaces using a UVC light that’s built into the base of a mobile robot.

(Photograph:Twitter)