LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /These Indian Chess masters have defeated Magnus Carlsen. Know who are they

These Indian Chess masters have defeated Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess. Know who are they

Jatin Verma
Authored By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 25, 2025, 14:38 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 14:38 IST

WION looks at five players who have defeated five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen

These Indian Chess masters have defeated Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess
1 / 6
(Photograph:File Image)

These Indian Chess masters have defeated Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess

WION looks at five players who have defeated five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen

D Gukesh
2 / 6
(Photograph:WION)

D Gukesh

India’s D Gukesh added another feather to his already impressive hat as he beat chess great Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 on Sunday (June 1). The win came as a huge achievement for the Indian Grandmaster who last year won the World Chess Championship.

Viswanathan Anand
3 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Viswanathan Anand

In 2017, former multiple World Champion Viswanathan Anand of India defeated reigning chess champion Magnus Carlsen in the ninth round of World Rapid Championship (WRC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Anand won the game from the black side of Botvinnik system in the Nimzo Indian defence

R Praggnanandhaa
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

R Praggnanandhaa

In August 2022, Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance, winning three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to outwit world No.1 Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup.

Karthikeyan Murali
5 / 6
(Photograph:Qatar Chess)

Karthikeyan Murali

During the 2023 Qatar Masters, Karthikeyan Murali became the third Indian to outplay Magnus Carlsen in a classical chess game. The 25-year-old youngster managed to do the impossible with black pieces

Pentala Harikrishna
6 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Pentala Harikrishna

Pentala Harikrishna was the first Indian to defeat Carlsen in the classical format in 2005 Lausanne Young Masters, though Carlsen was just 14 at the time.

Trending Photo

These Indian Chess masters have defeated Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess. Know who are they
6

These Indian Chess masters have defeated Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess. Know who are they

Dreadful remains of 12-day war exist even as fragile ceasefire holds: Images of celebrations, and what's happening in the aftermath
8

Dreadful remains of 12-day war exist even as fragile ceasefire holds: Images of celebrations, and what's happening in the aftermath

Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff: Indian astronaut's family, wife, and more as the Axiom-4 mission takes flight
7

Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff: Indian astronaut's family, wife, and more as the Axiom-4 mission takes flight

What is stage separation? How it worked in Axiom Mission-4’s Falcon 9 launch
7

What is stage separation? How it worked in Axiom Mission-4’s Falcon 9 launch

How a squadron of B-2 Bombers can wipe out entire human civilisation?
7

How a squadron of B-2 Bombers can wipe out entire human civilisation?