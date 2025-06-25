These Indian Chess masters have defeated Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess. Know who are they

WION looks at five players who have defeated five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen
India’s D Gukesh added another feather to his already impressive hat as he beat chess great Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 on Sunday (June 1). The win came as a huge achievement for the Indian Grandmaster who last year won the World Chess Championship.
In 2017, former multiple World Champion Viswanathan Anand of India defeated reigning chess champion Magnus Carlsen in the ninth round of World Rapid Championship (WRC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Anand won the game from the black side of Botvinnik system in the Nimzo Indian defence
In August 2022, Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance, winning three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to outwit world No.1 Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup.
During the 2023 Qatar Masters, Karthikeyan Murali became the third Indian to outplay Magnus Carlsen in a classical chess game. The 25-year-old youngster managed to do the impossible with black pieces
Pentala Harikrishna was the first Indian to defeat Carlsen in the classical format in 2005 Lausanne Young Masters, though Carlsen was just 14 at the time.