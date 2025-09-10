LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /These chips make Apple iPhone Air the most power-efficient mobile ever

These chips make Apple iPhone Air the most power-efficient mobile ever

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 24:16 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 24:16 IST

Apple has emphasised power efficiency in the iPhone Air, using a combination of new chips and processors to reduce energy use while maintaining performance.

 

A19 Pro as the central processor
1 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

A19 Pro as the central processor

The A19 Pro chip delivers faster performance per watt compared with earlier chips. Its architecture balances demanding tasks with background processes to minimise energy waste.

Efficiency cores
2 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Efficiency cores

The chip contains dedicated efficiency cores optimised for everyday tasks such as messaging, browsing, and calls. These cores handle light work without drawing significant power.

GPU with dynamic caching 2.0
3 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

GPU with dynamic caching 2.0

The updated GPU introduces dynamic caching, which allocates memory resources more intelligently. This avoids unnecessary power consumption during graphics-heavy activities.

AI accelerators
4 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

AI accelerators

AI accelerators are now built into every GPU core. This allows machine learning models to run faster and more efficiently without increasing energy demands.

N1 connectivity chip
5 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

N1 connectivity chip

The N1 chip enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support while consuming less power. It is designed to maintain high-speed connections without draining the battery.

C1X modem
6 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

C1X modem

The new C1X modem doubles the speed of mobile data transfers compared with the previous version, while using 30 percent less power. This is especially beneficial for heavy network use.

Combined system impact
7 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Combined system impact

Together, these chips allow the iPhone Air to deliver performance comparable to a laptop while still lasting a full day on a charge. Apple calls it the most power-efficient iPhone it has ever built.

Trending Photo

Does Apple watch series 11 have blood pressure monitoring?
6

Does Apple watch series 11 have blood pressure monitoring?

Personalised health features: what’s new in Apple Watch Series 11?
7

Personalised health features: what’s new in Apple Watch Series 11?

'No SIM card slot': Apple iPhone Air only comes with eSIM option! Here’s why
7

'No SIM card slot': Apple iPhone Air only comes with eSIM option! Here’s why

What is Ceramic Shield used by Apple iPhone Air?
7

What is Ceramic Shield used by Apple iPhone Air?

5 accessories that come with Apple iPhone Air
7

5 accessories that come with Apple iPhone Air