These are India's 10 coronavirus hotspots under the government's radar

India is facing a surge in the coronavirus cases. Let's look at the ten hotspots across the nation:

India has still not faced a community level spread in terms of coronavirus outbreak, but these ten places in the country are hotspots for the global pandemic.  

Mumbai

The financial capital of India, is one of the worst affected places by the COVID-19 outbreak. Mumbai has over 100 cases of coronavirus which makes it the worst hit city in Maharashtra. 

The total toll of the state is currently at 225 with 11 people dead. 

Pune

Pune is among the worst hit cities in coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19 has infected as many as 46 people from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural area.

Nizamuddin

Nizamuddin in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot after several people who took part in a religious congregation there earlier this month showed symptoms of coronavirus. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation of Tabligh-e-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, from March 1-15. Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area and over 200 people have been kept in isolation in different hospitals.

Dilshad Garden

Delhi has 53 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Dilshad Garden is a major hotspot for the global contagion spread. 

Noida

Uttar Pradesh’s Noida has recorded 38 COVID-19 cases so far, highest in the state. Currently, 1,865 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 268 are quarantined while 69 of them at a Gautam Buddha University hostel and the rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida.

According to the officials, at least 22 COVID-19 cases in the district could be traced directly or indirectly to a private company, Cease Fire, in Sector-135 of Noida.

Bhilwara

In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, six doctors and medical staff of a private hospital tested positive on March 19, leading to more than 20 lakh people being surveyed. Since then, 26 positive cases (as of March 30) have been found in the city.

Meerut

Meerut has 13 cases have been reported, all of which are relatives and friends of one infected person who came back from Dubai and took public transport to visit his in-laws in the city. About 35 people have been put under quarantine

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad faces three deaths whereas five cases of the novel coronavirus.

Kasaragod

district in Kerala has become a COVID-19 hotspot with 82 positive cases so far. Kasaragod is the northern district of Kerala that shares most of its boundary with Karnataka. According to a reports 72 of the 82 positive cases are of people with travel history from Dubai. Several of these patients belonged to Naif, a crowded commercial-cum-residential area of Dubai, which has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Pathanamthitta

Another district in Kerala has been a hotspot for coronavirus. According to reports, most of the infected people had returned from the Gulf, and they had travelled across the district before being diagnosed.

