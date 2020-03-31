These are India's 10 coronavirus hotspots under the government's radar

India is facing a surge in the coronavirus cases. Let's look at the ten hotspots across the nation:
Nizamuddin in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot after several people who took part in a religious congregation there earlier this month showed symptoms of coronavirus. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation of Tabligh-e-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, from March 1-15. Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area and over 200 people have been kept in isolation in different hospitals.
Uttar Pradesh’s Noida has recorded 38 COVID-19 cases so far, highest in the state. Currently, 1,865 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 268 are quarantined while 69 of them at a Gautam Buddha University hostel and the rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida.
According to the officials, at least 22 COVID-19 cases in the district could be traced directly or indirectly to a private company, Cease Fire, in Sector-135 of Noida.
district in Kerala has become a COVID-19 hotspot with 82 positive cases so far. Kasaragod is the northern district of Kerala that shares most of its boundary with Karnataka. According to a reports 72 of the 82 positive cases are of people with travel history from Dubai. Several of these patients belonged to Naif, a crowded commercial-cum-residential area of Dubai, which has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot.
