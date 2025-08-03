/These are 7 wonders of the universe: How many do you know? Here's the complete list

From India’s Taj Mahal to Christ the Redeemer of Brazil, we know all seven wonders of the Earth. But have you ever realised, after looking upwards at the sky, what the seven wonders of the universe are?
As per space.com, these are seven wonders of the universe that can also be seen through a telescope, and some can be seen with the naked eye by curious skywatchers with a pair of binoculars.
Saturn, the sixth planet from the sun, is targeted by astronomers largely due to its large and distinct ring system, which has fascinated stargazers for centuries. The rings of Saturn are made up of billions of particles ranging from grains of sand to mountain-sized chunks, composed predominantly of water ice. It can be seen through a small telescope.
It is the only natural satellite of the Earth that orbits our planet and can be seen with the naked eye/binoculars. The craters, mountains, and "seas" (maria), along with changing phases, which offer dynamic views, make the moon fascinating and attractive. It is a rocky and dusty place with a core, mantle, and crust with gravity one-sixth of Earth's.
The Orion and Orion Nebula are two different but closely related celestial objects. The Orion is recognised for its distinctive 'belt' stars, whereas the Orion Nebula, also known as Messier 42 (M42), is a bright nebula located within the constellation that hangs below the belt. It is a stellar nursery, a region of active star formation, and one of the brightest nebulae visible in the night sky, which can be seen through binoculars or a telescope.
It is a huge collection of stars, dust, and gas, which is also known as a spiral galaxy. The Sun and the solar system are located on one of the spiral arms, about 25,000 light-years away from the center of the galaxy. It can be observed with the naked eye or binoculars from dark, rural areas away from city lights.
M13, also known as the Great Hercules Cluster, is a dense and spherical cluster of hundreds of thousands of stars packed tightly together. It is one of the brightest and most well-known global clusters, which can be observed with a telescope of 6 inches or more.
The Crab Nebula, also known as Messier 1 (M1), is one of the brightest supernova remnants in the sky, which can be observed with a telescope. It is a broader bucket category for patches of gas and dust shining in the sky, formed after a massive star exploded in a supernova. It is said that a massive star that exploded as a supernova in 1054 AD was witnessed and recorded by Chinese, Mayan, and Arab astronomers.
It is also known as Messier 31 (M31), a spiral galaxy and the closest major galaxy to our own Milky Way galaxy. According to NASA, Andromeda is about 260,000 light-years wide, making it the largest galaxy in the Local Group, which is visible to the naked eye but only when viewed in dark skies.