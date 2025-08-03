/These are 7 wonders of the universe: How many do you know? Here's the complete list

The Orion and Orion Nebula are two different but closely related celestial objects. The Orion is recognised for its distinctive 'belt' stars, whereas the Orion Nebula, also known as Messier 42 (M42), is a bright nebula located within the constellation that hangs below the belt. It is a stellar nursery, a region of active star formation, and one of the brightest nebulae visible in the night sky, which can be seen through binoculars or a telescope.