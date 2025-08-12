/THESE animals can detect natural disasters before they strike | IN PICS

Since ancient times, several animals have been witnessed acting strangely just before disasters like tsunamis, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. Let's find out the top five animals that sense the disaster before it arrives.
Elephants have a tremendous ability to detect low-frequency vibrations that precede earthquakes or tsunamis through their feet. As per the researchers, they can sense the Earth shifting beneath them. Before India’s Bhuj tragedy, eyewitness confirmed that animals had been fleeing for higher ground and dogs refused to step outside, according to the BBC.
Snakes could also sense changes in ground vibrations via their lower jaw. They can detect ground vibrations through their jawbones or body sensors, which gives them a warning before any disaster. According to historical records, in 1975, during the Haicheng earthquake in China, snakes were emerging from hibernation days before the earthquake.
With sharp hearing and the ability to sense atmospheric changes, dogs also sense the first hints of danger. Pet owners frequently report their dogs acting barky, restless, or hiding before earthquakes or heavy storms.
With sensitive ears and whiskers, cats can also sense atmospheric changes, as people witnessed them behaving erratically—hiding, meowing, or pacing just before tremors.
It reacts to changes in air pressure and wind patterns because it is highly responsive to air pressure changes. Certain species are known to abruptly flee or alter their flight path before major storms or hurricanes, even when the skies remain calm.