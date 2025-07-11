/These 7 surreal places on Earth that look straight out of Sci-Fi movie sets

Earth has some truly breathtaking alien world destinations that will make you question, "Is this place real?" These seven jaw-dropping destinations blur the line between reality and fiction.
These wonders are shaped by time, nature and a spirit of mystery, making them look like a place straight out of a sci-fi movie set. Here's a list of seven places you can visit on Earth and experience a futuristic journey.
These rainbow-coloured mountains in China's northwest, Gansu province, are a result of red sandstone and mineral deposits layered over millions of years. A vast area covered with rainbow colours can be seen in the endless valleys. In 2009, the site was named a UNESCO World Heritage site and is one of the most magnificent formations.
This underground cave system glows with thousands of bioluminescent glowworms, creating a starry-sky look inside a cave. The Waitomo Glowworm Caves offer some of the best night sky views in the country. If you are someone fond of a starry sky, then this surreal place is for you which will make you feel like entering a galaxy.
Located in South Jordan, Wadi Rum's red dunes and mesmerising rock formations will make you believe that you have stood on Mars. Several films were also filmed at this place, including The Martin. Its vast, silent beauty and dramatic wilderness are hauntingly extraterrestrial.
The Salar De Uyuni Salt Flats are the world's largest salt flat in the world. The salt flat transforms into a giant mirror during the rainy season. The phenomenon creates the illusion of walking in the clouds or an alien mirror world, perfect for those who want to experience something extraordinary.
Dallol, the volcanic area in the Danakil Depression, is filled with neon-coloured acid pools, sulphuric acid and steaming geysers. Its exotic landscape is one of the hottest and most inhospitable places on the planet. The formations will make you feel like you are on a different planet.
The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is one of the driest places on Earth. The Atacama boasts Mars-like terrain, salt flats, red rock valleys and geysers that seem like a stunning science fiction landscape. Some scientists even test Mars rovers here due to its extreme environment. The place gives one of the best stargazing spots on the planet.
Beneath the Mutnovsky Volcano lie translucent ice caves lit by soft sunlight filtering through thin layers of glacial ice. Located on the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia, the icy structures create a dreamlike blue glow. The contrast of ice and heat feels like a scene from a sci-fi movie thriller.