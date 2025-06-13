Published: Jun 13, 2025, 22:19 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 22:19 IST
These 6 video games are begging for a live-action movie or series
With more and more live-action adaptations of video games gaining critical and commercial success, several projects for popular games like Horizon, God of War, and Zelda have been announced or are in active development. However, these six games, while deserving, have not yet caught the attention of studios.
Dragon Age
The Dragon Age series is rich in lore and world-building. While we have gotten an animated series, a live-action series or movie set in the dark and mystical world of Thedas would be a great pick.
Stellar Blade
The game, which made its debut on the PlayStation and PC recently, has been a massive hit with gamers. This sci-fi story follows Eve, a soldier sent to reclaim Earth after it has been taken over by creatures called Naytibas.
Bioshock
Set in the underwater city of Rapture, the game follows Jack, the sole survivor of a plane crash who finds himself in the city that is being ravaged by violent mutants. The story is a rich mystery with a dash of horror.
Legacy of Kain
The classic RPG follows Kain, who is brought back to life as a near-immortal vampire after his death. The story of Kain is a dark and gritty tale of an anti-hero who is after revenge and power.
Hades
This original take on classic Greek myths follows the god Zagreus, prince of the realm of the dead, who is on a quest to escape his father's realm and seek out his long-lost mother.
The Elder Scrolls
The world of Tamriel is filled with so many interesting myths and legends that even an adaptation that does not deal with the plot of the games in the franchise has the potential to be a hit.