/These 5 women scored the most goals in international football: Check who tops the list

From Christine Sinclair to Maysa Jbarah, meet the five women with most goals in international football. These five legends have always stood up and delivered in crunch moments for their country.
Former Canadian forward Christine Sinclair leads the tally for most goals. In 331 appearances, she has 190 goals. She had a stellar career which includes one Olympic gold medal and three bronze medals. She has also been honoured with ‘Canada Soccer Player of the Year’ award 14 times.
Former USA forward Abby Wambach was a constant threat in front of the goal for the opposition. She scored 184 times in 256 matches. Wambach was awarded the 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year, becoming the first American woman to win the award in 10 years.
Ex-USA forward Mia Hamm was at the forefront of USA’s dominance. With 158 goals in 276 appearances, she is still the second-leading goal scorer for the US. Hamm is also a double Olympic gold medalist and two times Women's FIFA World Cup winning player.
Jordan’s Maysa Jbarah has one of the best goal scoring rates in international football. She scored 137 goals from just 133 matches, averaging more than one goal per game.
Another former USA footballer, Carli Lloyd, found the net 134 times across 316 games. Lloyd has two Olympic gold medals to her name. Interestingly, she scored the winning goals in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics held in Beijing and London respectively.