Photos

These 5 countries in world don't have an army - Who provides them security

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Amid India-Pakistan tensions post Pahalgam terror attack, here are 5 countries that surprisingly have no army, proving that peace can be a powerful choice too.

Authored by: Umang Bafna
Updated
Photograph: (Costa Rica official website)
India-Pakistan at loggerheads after Pahalgam terror attack
1/6

As India and Pakistan face rising tensions amid the Pahalgam attack, it's hard to imagine a country without an army. But around the world, some nations have chosen peace over power. Strange but true, here’s a look at five countries that live without a military force.

ICELAND PEXELS 1234
2/6

Iceland

Iceland (Europe) has no army since 1869. It is a NATO member and gets help from countries like the USA and Norway for defence. The country does have a small team for peace missions and local security, but no regular military troops.

Mauritius
3/6

Mauritius

Mauritius (Africa) does not have an army. Instead, the police force does all the work keeping people safe and managing emergencies. They also have a special team to deal with big problems, but there is no military like in most countries.

Liechtenstein
4/6

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein (Europe) gave up its army in 1868 because it was too costly. The country is peaceful and trusts its neighbors like Switzerland and Austria. For day-to-day safety, a small police force is in place. An army is only allowed in wartime.

Costa Rica
5/6

Costa Rica

Costa Rica (North America) ended its army in 1949. It decided to spend money on schools, hospitals, and people instead. The country believes in peace and uses police to handle safety.

Vatican City 012
6/6

Vatican City

Vatican City (Europe) is protected by Swiss Guards who take care of the Pope. It doesn’t have a full army. For any serious threat, Italy steps in to help. The city stays neutral and focuses on religion and peace, not war or weapons.

