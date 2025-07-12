LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /These 5 countries have fighter jets, but no pilots to fly them

These 5 countries have fighter jets, but no pilots to fly them

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 14:33 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 14:33 IST

For many of these countries, owning jets is more about optics than warfare. Fighter jets are symbols of sovereignty, deterrence, and international leverage. They’re used in parades, diplomatic photos, and negotiations, even if they can’t fly. Some are purchased as future investments, trade leverage, or even spare parts.

No Pilots
1 / 9
(Photograph: Pexels)

No Pilots

In a world where military hardware is a symbol of power, some countries own state-of-the-art fighter jets but lack one crucial element: trained pilots. Here's a look at the bizarre reality where warplanes are grounded not by war, but by human shortage.

Libya: Jets Without a Military
2 / 9
(Photograph: Pexels)

Libya: Jets Without a Military

Libya once boasted a formidable air force under Muammar Gaddafi, with aircraft like the MiG-21, MiG-23, and Mirage F1. But years of civil war have devastated its infrastructure. With airbases bombed and pilots either retired, defected, or killed, most jets now sit idle or are cannibalised for spare parts.

Afghanistan: Inherited Jets, No Capability
3 / 9
(Photograph: Pexels)

Afghanistan: Inherited Jets, No Capability

When US forces withdrew from Afghanistan, the Taliban gained access to American-supplied aircraft such as the A-29 Super Tucano and Mi-17 helicopters. However, with no trained personnel or logistical support, these jets are largely non-operational — serving more as political symbols than combat-ready assets.

Yemen: War-Torn and Grounded
4 / 9
(Photograph: Pexels)

Yemen: War-Torn and Grounded

Yemen's Su-22s and MiG-29s were once crucial for its national defence. But years of civil war and Saudi-led bombing campaigns have decimated the country’s aviation infrastructure. There are few, if any, operational pilots, and no capacity to maintain an effective air force.

Somalia: Air Force in Name Only
5 / 9
(Photograph: Pexels)

Somalia: Air Force in Name Only

Somalia has not had a functioning air force in decades. The country once operated Soviet-era MiG fighters, but ongoing instability, lack of training infrastructure, and absence of technical support have grounded any remaining fleet. The skies remain empty not for lack of planes, but for lack of pilots.

Chad: Jets Bought, Rarely Flown
6 / 9
(Photograph: Pexels)

Chad: Jets Bought, Rarely Flown

Chad reportedly purchased MiG-29 fighters from Ukraine in 2014. However, the country has struggled to operate them independently due to budget constraints and a lack of trained pilots. In some cases, foreign contractors or mercenary pilots are brought in, making the jets more ceremonial than practical.

Why Buy Fighter Jets With No Pilots?
7 / 9
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Why Buy Fighter Jets With No Pilots?

For many of these countries, owning jets is more about optics than warfare. Fighter jets are symbols of sovereignty, deterrence, and international leverage. They’re used in parades, diplomatic photos, and negotiations, even if they can’t fly. Some are purchased as future investments, trade leverage, or even spare parts.

The Real Cost: Pilot Training
8 / 9
(Photograph: Pexels)

The Real Cost: Pilot Training

It takes 2 to 3 years and millions of dollars to train a single fighter pilot. Add to that the cost of simulators, maintenance crews, ground staff, and fuel and you’re looking at an ecosystem that many war-torn or cash-strapped countries simply cannot sustain. Buying jets is easy. Flying them is the hard part.

Final Word
9 / 9
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Final Word

Fighter jets without pilots are like luxury sports cars without drivers, powerful, expensive, and useless in real combat. For some nations, they’re more about symbolism than strategy. But in the age of drones and outsourced warfare, maybe that’s the point.

Trending Photo

These 5 countries have fighter jets, but no pilots to fly them
9

These 5 countries have fighter jets, but no pilots to fly them

From Shubman Gill to Joe Root: 5 fittest players in India vs England Test series
5

From Shubman Gill to Joe Root: 5 fittest players in India vs England Test series

Did you watch Mr Queen? 7 K-dramas of Shin Hye-sun you shouldn't miss watching!
8

Did you watch Mr Queen? 7 K-dramas of Shin Hye-sun you shouldn't miss watching!

From Diogo Jota to Diego Maradona, 5 iconic squad numbers retired by clubs to honour stars
5

From Diogo Jota to Diego Maradona, 5 iconic squad numbers retired by clubs to honour stars

7 Shows like Dexter that are dark, twisted, and addictive
8

7 Shows like Dexter that are dark, twisted, and addictive