/Theatrical Release this month (January 2026): Ikkis, Border 2, The Raja Saab- 8 new movies releasing in theatres in the first month of 2026

In the opening month of 2026, the film industries are geared up to air an amazing and gripping theatrical release with a blend of various genres. From the iconic Dharmedra's Ikkis to Sunny Deol's Border 2 and Prabhas's The Raja Saab, these films are making their way to the movie halls to provide the audience with the perfect way to start the year. Pre-book your tickets and witness the joy of entertainment on the big screen.