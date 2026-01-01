/Theatrical Release this month (January 2026): Ikkis, Border 2, The Raja Saab- 8 new movies releasing in theatres in the first month of 2026

The new year begins in an exciting note as January brings an amazing new theatrical release to cinemas, with a blend of action-packed entertainers like Border 2 to a horror comedy movie, The Raja Saab and the legendary Dharmendra's Ikkis.
In the opening month of 2026, the film industries are geared up to air an amazing and gripping theatrical release with a blend of various genres. From the iconic Dharmedra's Ikkis to Sunny Deol's Border 2 and Prabhas's The Raja Saab, these films are making their way to the movie halls to provide the audience with the perfect way to start the year. Pre-book your tickets and witness the joy of entertainment on the big screen.
Release Date: January 1st
One of the most talked-about movies of the legendary veteran Dharmendra. It follows the true and heroic story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who showcases his bravery and courageous will during the 1971 Indo-Pak War's Battle of Basantar at just 21.
Release Date: January 9th
A pan-India Telugu horror-fantasy film stars Prabhas as a protector who fights off with Sanjay Dutt. The trailer portrays a unique, multi-timeline narrative and a mysterious, Joker-inspired look of Prabhas's character, which seems promising to the audience a never-before-seen avatar for the star.
Release Date: January 23rd
The patriotic war film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and many more. It is the sequel to the 1997 hit, which focuses on a real-life battle from the 1971 Indo-Pak War, showcasing the bravery of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Releasing Date: January 9th
An upcoming Gujarati film follows a young man whose seemingly harmless choice sets off a rollercoaster of unexpected events. This makes him experience chaos, emotion, and laughter, where nothing goes as planned. The movie stars the comedian Johnny Lever alongside Vatsal Sheth, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Esha Kansara.
Releasing Date: January 9th
The film follows the Garrity family, including John (Gerard Butler), Allison (Morena Baccarin), and Nathan (Roman Griffin Davis), who are forced to leave the safety of their Greenland bunker after the initial comet strike. They embark on a perilous journey across a decimated, frozen wasteland of Europe in search of a new, habitable home.
Release Date: January 16th
Nia DaCosta's upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film is set in a divided society. Young Spike teams up with Sir Jimmy Crystal's gang (Jack O'Connell), as Ralph Fiennes' Dr. Kelson works to control the infected outbreak.
Release Date: January 23rd
An American sci-fi thriller stars Chris Pratt as Detective Chris Raven. It follows an advanced AI judge who informs the detective that he is on trial for the murder of his wife. The judge imposes a strict condition that if Raven fails to prove his innocence within 90 minutes, he will be executed immediately.
Release Date: January 16th
In the action comedy romantic movie, stars Aamir Khan, Vir Das, Mona Singh and many more. In addition, Imran Khan is making his return after a decade-long break. The movie follows the story of an agent who has failed the MI7 exams seven times. He is assigned a new mission that unveils his Indian heritage.