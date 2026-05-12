/What was 'Yantar' Mission? Understanding the motive behind Russia's most secretive spy ship in Mediterranean

In the immediate aftermath of the Ursa Major sinking off the coast of Spain, Russia launched a desperate physical response. The deployment of the notorious deep-sea spy ship ‘Yantar’ highlights a high-stakes race to secure the illicit wreckage.
When the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major sank following a suspected external strike on December 23, 2024, the Kremlin didn't wait around. They immediately mobilized a high-stakes maritime recovery mission to the crash site in the Mediterranean.
First on the scene was the Ivan Gren, a large Russian landing ship. Its primary objective was to secure the immediate perimeter of the wreckage site, establishing a hostile Russian naval presence just 60 miles off the coast of NATO-allied Spain.
The true nature of the recovery mission was revealed when Russia deployed the Yantar. While officially classified as an ‘oceanographic research vessel,’ Western intelligence uniformly recognizes the Yantar as the Kremlin's premier deep-sea espionage ship.
Equipped with highly advanced deep-submergence vehicles, the Yantar is designed for underwater salvage and wiretapping fiber-optic cables. Its mission in the Mediterranean is singular: to scour the seafloor and physically interact with the sunken hull of the Ursa Major.
The deployment of such specialized espionage hardware indicates extreme urgency. Russia is actively racing against European and Spanish maritime authorities, desperate to reach the sunken ship before international investigators can pull the cargo out of the water.
Why the rush? Spanish investigators allege the Ursa Major was secretly carrying VM-4SG nuclear submarine reactors bound for North Korea. The Yantar's mission is likely a frantic attempt to recover or destroy this banned nuclear technology before it is exposed to the world.
The presence of the Yantar has turned a simple shipwreck into a tense naval standoff. As the spy ship hovers over the wreckage, it sends a clear message: Moscow will go to extraordinary lengths to protect its shadow fleet and covert military operations.