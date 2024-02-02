Throwback: Worst, bizarre and absurd Grammys looks of all time

Grammy is the biggest musical night, and apart from the music, it is also the night full of fashion, where the limit is far above the sky. Over the decades, we have seen some of the biggest musical stars stepping out in one of the wackiest and craziest looks, which made us all question how far one can go when it comes to fashion. The 66th edition of Grammys is all set to take place on January 5 in Los Angeles, and before the new batch of red carpet looks, here we have taken a trip down memory lane and compiled some of the most bizarre, worst, and absurd celebrity looks.

Joy Villa

The most awkward and weird look that we have found is Joy Villa's orange gown, which looked more like a Halloween dress. At the 2015 Grammys, Joy stepped out wearing an orange dress made out of a plastic fence. Showing off every inch of her body, her outfit left little to the imagination as she only wore nipple tape and a thong underneath. Overall, her look deserves the award for the most weird outfit in Grammy history.

(Photograph: Twitter )

CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green shocked the spectators at the Grammys when he emerged as a Golden Man in 2017. For the prestigious award night, Green turned heads when he showed up wearing an absurd gold outfit with a matching mask and gloves. He looked like a Ferrero Rocher wrapper.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Annie Lennox

For the 1995 Grammy Awards, Annie Lennox tried to bring cartoonish fun to the Grammys night. She arrived wearing a Minnie Mouse look, comprising of a short black dress, black stockings, knee black boots. She completed her look with a choker and black mouse hairband. Annie must have thought that she might look different in the crowd, however, things turned out different.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Nicki Minaj

In 2011, Nicki Minaj chose the most bizarre outfit to date. We understand that in fashion anything is possible, but seriously how far one can go? The rapper wore a head-to-toe leopard print dress, but her cream hair with a black touch and the pink lipstick took the craziness to the next level

(Photograph: Twitter )

Macy Gray

Looking at Macy Gray's look, the only question that arises is who on earth can ever wear an outfit like this to an event like Grammy? Gray's craziest look comprises a simple pink top with blue jeans, and boots, with woollen shrugs that seemed like the big cotton ropes hanging all over her body.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Cyndi Lauper

Another crazy look on the list is of Cyndi Lauper. Back in 1984, the singer showed up wearing the most colourful ensemble in Grammy history. Her attire featured a printed skirt, a golden blouse, and a blue blazer. Making her tacky look even more bizarre were the accessories that she added.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys, this look was a disaster! In 2002, Keys wore jeans and a white tank top, and to add a little drama, she wrapped a sheer green shrug-like thing all over her. And the outfit that came out was bizarre, weird, and unimpactful.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Black Cyna

Reacting to Blac Chyna's 2023 Grammy look, her mum said she deserves to be 'trolled'. At the musical night, Black wore the most horrendous outfit that one can think of. The model showed up at the venue in the 'Black Swan' dress, comprising of an all-black bodysuit adorned with rhinestones and feathers attached.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Harry Styles

At the 2023 Grammys, Harry Styles disappointed all of us when he stepped out wearing a rainbow patchwork Egonlab jumpsuit adorned with Swarovski crystals. Styles' idea of showing off his tattoo in a chest-bearing outfit was not at all appealing.

(Photograph: Twitter )