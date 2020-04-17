The world's displaced people brace for coronavirus crisis
The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the plight of homeless people. The pandemic is dashing hopes of survival of the displaced people.
Let's take a look at their dire circumstances:
Idlib, Syria
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organisation, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus concerns, at a camp in Syria.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Matamoros, Mexico
A medical staff of Global Response Management measure vital signs of a migrant patient in isolation, suspected of COVID-19 at a migrant encampment where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the US, in Matamoros, Mexico.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Abuja, Nigeria
Internally displaced families receive food items from Nigeria's Victims Support Fund, as the authorities struggle to contain coronavirus in Abuja, Nigeria.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Mumbai, India
A man walks amidst scattered footwear after a large crowd of migrants were forced to disperse by police officers after they gathered outside a railway station, during an extended nationwide lockdown in Mumbai, India.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Rohingya refugees, wearing protective masks, keep a social distance while waiting to receive goods from volunteers, during the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Lesbos, Greece
A migrant crosses a bridge in a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Dayr Ballut, Syria
Vehicles carrying belongings of internally displaced Syrians drive back to their homes amid fears of an outbreak in crowded camps, in Dayr Ballut, Syria.