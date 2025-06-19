/The world's top 10 universities: US' MIT tops the list, Harvard takes the second spot

On Thursday (June 19), the QS World University Rankings 2026 was released, with United States and UK leading the race as they are home to some of the top institutes of the world.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) takes the top spot for the 14th year in a row.
''With a campus nestled between Central and Kendall Squares, and across the Charles River from Boston’s Back Bay, the Institute is optimally positioned to collaborate with its neighbors and to contribute to its community,'' reads the description of the institute.
One of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the world, Harvard was founded in 1636. It remains one of the most sought-after institutions for higher education.
Stanford University, officially Leland Stanford Junior University, is a private research university in Stanford, California. Founded in 1891, it is one of the premier research universities across the nation.
The University of Oxford, U.K., ranks fourth on the list and is among the top universities in the United Kingdom. A dream for many students, it is the oldest English-speaking university in the world. It is so old that its exact founding date is unknown.
Another UK institution on the list, the University of Cambridge, has consistently ranked among the world's top 10 universities. Founded in 1209, it boasts a long-standing tradition of academic excellence.
Located in Berkeley, California, this university is home to some of the world’s most brilliant minds. Founded in 1868, it was a founding member of the Association of American Universities and is one of the original eight Public Ivy schools.
UCL is one of the top ten universities globally, according to the QS World University Rankings. It is also among the best in the UK for research power. UCL was the first institution to be established in London and the first in England to be entirely secular, admitting students regardless of their religion.
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest universities on the West Coast of the United States. It is renowned for its excellence in medical, engineering, and scientific research.
Founded in 1701, Yale is a private Ivy League research university located in New Haven, Connecticut. It is the third-oldest institution of higher education in the United States and is globally recognised for its academic and cultural impact.
Known for its academic superiority, this Columbia University is one of the most preferred institutes among the students for both undergraduate and graduate programs.