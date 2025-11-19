/The world’s top 10 best cities for 2026 revealed — Is your city on the list? Check here

Resonance Consultancy, along with research partner Ipsos, has released its ranking of the World’s Best Cities for 2026. The list evaluates 100 cities globally amid major geopolitical shifts and a changing international landscape. Let's have a look at the cities that made the top 10 list.
London tops the World's Best Cities 2025-26 list, ranked 1st in lovability and consistently in prosperity and livability. Its historic prestige, modern infrastructure, vibrant nightlife, renowned arts scene, and robust airport connectivity secure its appeal. Major upgrades, including Gatwick Airport and Camden Highline, reinforce its status as a global magnet for both talent and tourists.
Ranked at 2nd, New York excels in prosperity, culture, and livability. With high GDP, world-class arts, and major urban renewal projects at JFK and LaGuardia airports, it draws millions of residents and travellers every year. Its performance on the index underlines its ongoing global significance in finance, tourism, and innovation, post-pandemic recovery included.
Paris, placed at the 3rd position, leads in lovability for its unparalleled recreation, historic landmarks, and cultural depth. With top rankings in arts, gastronomy, and romantic ambience, it’s an attractive hub for both business and lifestyle. New investments, iconic boulevards, and resilience after challenges add to its high quality of life compared to peers.
Tokyo stands at 4, recognised for safety, advanced public transport, and culinary variety. Consistently ranking in the top four, its blend of traditional and futuristic cityscapes, tech innovation, and clean environment remains a key draw for residents and visitors. Global perception values Tokyo as Asia’s best-performing metropolis in the index.
Madrid is 5 globally, acclaimed for culture, sports, and cosmopolitan lifestyle. Its steady rise in the rankings highlights efficient urban planning, thriving arts, and vibrant street life. Madrid’s central role in Spanish identity and continental connectivity, plus its dynamic restaurant and music scenes, make it highly attractive year on year.
Ranked 6, Singapore impresses with groundbreaking sustainability projects, clean green spaces, and smart infrastructure. Its prosperity index rank, robust economic strength, and high livability ensure steady tourist arrivals and global investor interest. Major urban developments like the Great Southern Waterfront cement Singapore’s rise as Asia’s innovation and financial hub.
Rome at 7 brings together ancient heritage and modern sophistication. Ranking consistently in prosperity and lovability, it features architectural wonders, culinary excellence, and world-class museums. Rome’s unique blend of history and contemporary lifestyle, plus improvements in public services, sustains it among the world’s most inspiring and visited capitals.
Dubai is a fast-rising city, noted for livability, skyline innovation, and luxury tourism. Investments in urban design, smart transport, and international expos showcase its ambition. Dubai’s multicultural environment, business-friendly policies, and world-class leisure attractions help secure its place in top global rankings for several years running.
Berlin at 9 shines for creativity, technology, and social vibrancy. It’s recognised for leading arts, inclusive communities, and pioneering energy solutions. The city’s historical and progressive identity attracts startups and global talent alike, while urban renewal projects reinforce Berlin’s reputation as Continental Europe’s modern capital for culture and research.
Barcelona is celebrated for its livability, beaches, and iconic architecture. Its blend of Mediterranean climate, urban parks, rich history, strong performance in tourism and cultural assets that push it to the top 10. La Sagrada Familia, dynamic festivals, and culinary hotspots make Barcelona a favoured destination for global citizens.