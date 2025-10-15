Can’t get enough of The Witcher? Here are 7 thrilling shows to stream next on Netflix, Prime Video & more

While fans wait for The Witcher Season 4, there’s no shortage of magical worlds to explore. Here are seven OTT shows that will keep your fantasy cravings satisfied till Geralt returns to Netflix.
If you’ve just wrapped up binge-watching The Witcher Season 3 and are already missing the world of Geralt of Rivia, fear not, your fantasy marathon doesn’t have to end just yet. While The Witcher’s latest season on Netflix left fans divided, the hunger for sprawling worlds, mythical creatures, and morally complex heroes remains stronger than ever. Luckily, there are plenty of fantasy-packed shows across major OTT platforms to fill that void. Here’s a curated list of seven thrilling series you can stream right now.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Before Game of Thrones, there was the Targaryen dynasty. This Thrones prequel dives deep into the family’s bloody history, political betrayals, and, of course, dragons. If you loved The Witcher’s dark tone and power struggles, House of the Dragon offers that and more, with breathtaking visuals and complex storytelling.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, this Amazon Original follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) on her quest to find the prophesied Dragon Reborn, a being destined to either save or destroy the world. With intricate world-building, magic, and mythic beasts, it’s a perfect next watch after The Witcher.
Where to watch: Netflix
From the mind of Neil Gaiman comes The Sandman, a hauntingly beautiful blend of horror, fantasy, and mythology. It follows Dream, one of the seven Endless, as he rebuilds his crumbling kingdom after years of imprisonment. Much like The Witcher, it’s filled with dark lore, supernatural beings, and breathtaking visuals.
Where to watch: Netflix
Set in the magical Grishaverse, Shadow and Bone centers around Alina Starkov, a young soldier who discovers she possesses a power that could save her war-torn world. The story’s mix of destiny, betrayal, and romance makes it an irresistible watch for anyone who loves The Witcher’s magic and adventure.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth long before The Lord of the Rings, this series explores the rise of evil during the Second Age. Expect stunning landscapes, intricate lore, and timeless battles of good versus evil. Fans of The Witcher’s epic scope will feel right at home here.
Where to watch: Netflix
If monster-hunting is your thing, Netflix’s Castlevania delivers in spades. Based on the hit video game, the animated series follows Trevor Belmont as he battles Dracula and his army of creatures. Gory, gothic, and gripping, it’s everything The Witcher fans love, in anime form.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
If shows with political intrigue and medieval setting catch your attention, go back to where modern fantasy television began. With dragons, White Walkers, and unforgettable characters, Game of Thrones remains the benchmark for epic storytelling, flaws and all.