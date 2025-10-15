Can’t get enough of The Witcher? Here are 7 thrilling shows to stream next on Netflix, Prime Video & more

If you’ve just wrapped up binge-watching The Witcher Season 3 and are already missing the world of Geralt of Rivia, fear not, your fantasy marathon doesn’t have to end just yet. While The Witcher’s latest season on Netflix left fans divided, the hunger for sprawling worlds, mythical creatures, and morally complex heroes remains stronger than ever. Luckily, there are plenty of fantasy-packed shows across major OTT platforms to fill that void. Here’s a curated list of seven thrilling series you can stream right now.

