/The warhead economy: Inside the explosive budgets of the world’s nuclear giants

From Gaza and Ukraine to Taiwan and the Iran–Israel shadow war, the world is living through an age of high-stakes conflict. But behind each battlefield is a quieter race, the one fought through defence budgets, warhead stockpiles, and nuclear modernisation plans. In 2024 alone, the world’s nine nuclear-armed nations spent a combined $100.2 billion which translates to roughly ₹8.3 lakh crore, on nuclear arsenals, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). That’s $190,151 per minute, a 11 per cent increase from 2023's $91.4 billion. While much of this is framed as deterrence, the numbers tell a more complex story