/The unthinkable happens: Why the 'unkillable' US F-35 was forced into an emergency landing

A US F-35A stealth jet made an emergency landing at a Middle East base after being struck by suspected Iranian fire on a combat mission.
A US F-35 stealth fighter was forced to make an emergency landing at a Middle Eastern air base following a combat mission over Iran. The pilot landed the aircraft safely and remains in a stable condition today.
American military officials confirmed the fifth-generation jet sustained damage after being struck by suspected Iranian fire. This represents the first known instance of the advanced stealth aircraft being hit by enemy forces.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed its new air defence system successfully targeted the F-35 jet over central Iranian airspace. They released unverified footage purporting to show the aircraft being struck mid-air.
The F-35 Lightning II is widely considered the most advanced and lethal fighter jet in the world. Each aircraft costs over $100 million, making it a highly valuable strategic asset for the US military and its allies.
Designed to evade radar detection and operate deep inside heavily defended enemy territory, the jet relies on advanced sensor fusion. A successful strike raises questions about whether adversaries are improving their tracking abilities.
The United States has reportedly lost at least 16 aircraft during the ongoing conflict in the region within three weeks. However, while some unmanned drones have been shot down, all previous manned aircraft losses were attributed to accidents or friendly fire rather than direct enemy attacks.
Military officials are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact extent of the damage. The incident challenges the long-held belief that these jets can operate completely undetected in hostile environments.