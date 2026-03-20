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The unthinkable happens: Why the 'unkillable' US F-35 was forced into an emergency landing

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 24:26 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 24:26 IST

A US F-35A stealth jet made an emergency landing at a Middle East base after being struck by suspected Iranian fire on a combat mission.

One pilot safely lands
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One pilot safely lands

A US F-35 stealth fighter was forced to make an emergency landing at a Middle Eastern air base following a combat mission over Iran. The pilot landed the aircraft safely and remains in a stable condition today.

First known combat hit
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First known combat hit

American military officials confirmed the fifth-generation jet sustained damage after being struck by suspected Iranian fire. This represents the first known instance of the advanced stealth aircraft being hit by enemy forces.

One video released online
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One video released online

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed its new air defence system successfully targeted the F-35 jet over central Iranian airspace. They released unverified footage purporting to show the aircraft being struck mid-air.

Over $100 million jet
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(Photograph: F35.com)

Over $100 million jet

The F-35 Lightning II is widely considered the most advanced and lethal fighter jet in the world. Each aircraft costs over $100 million, making it a highly valuable strategic asset for the US military and its allies.

The $450 billion programme
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(Photograph: F35.com)

The $450 billion programme

Designed to evade radar detection and operate deep inside heavily defended enemy territory, the jet relies on advanced sensor fusion. A successful strike raises questions about whether adversaries are improving their tracking abilities.

Sixteen US aircraft lost
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(Photograph: AFP)

Sixteen US aircraft lost

The United States has reportedly lost at least 16 aircraft during the ongoing conflict in the region within three weeks. However, while some unmanned drones have been shot down, all previous manned aircraft losses were attributed to accidents or friendly fire rather than direct enemy attacks.

One major investigation underway
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(Photograph: AFP)

One major investigation underway

Military officials are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact extent of the damage. The incident challenges the long-held belief that these jets can operate completely undetected in hostile environments.

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