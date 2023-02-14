The Russia-Ukraine war documented in iconic pictures

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

In a little less than 10 days, the Russia-Ukraine war will have completed a year. The war has once again shown the real, ugly side of humanity. Destruction, chaos and death is the common theme running for the past 12 months. Here are a few pictures that document what has transpired in the months gone by.

The horrors of Bucha

Prior to the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, Bucha was a family-friendly suburb of Kyiv with around 37,000 inhabitants. However, during the month-long occupation by Russian forces, the city turned into a dystopic hell, from which it may never recover. Civilians lying cold in the dead of the road and mass burial sites with bodies jammed hurriedly showed the true horrors of the place.

(Photograph: AFP )

The last goodbye

As the war began, the ordinary Ukrainians became a pariah in their own country. While men were called to the frontlines - families sought refugee as a mass exodus transpired. Gut wrenching images of innocent little kids saying a goodbye to their fathers, perhaps for the last time, depicted the deathly reality of the war.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mariupol

A Russian military officer takes a photo after a theatre in the city of Mariupol was blasted by a Russian strike with hundreds of people seeking refugee inside. Mariupol was one of the worst cities to come out of the war during the first six months of the war.

(Photograph: AFP )

The collapse of Kerch Strait bridge

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov provided an essential link to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. However, Ukraine struck with laser-precision on October 8, 2022 and dealt a huge blow to Putin and his ego.

(Photograph: AFP )

Killer drones: Modern warfare begins

After Russia sustained a few setbacks in October 2022, including the destruction of the Kerch bridge, President Vladimir Putin greenlit the use of killer drones to change the tide. The ploy worked instantly as Ukrainian cities and towns were pummeled as the country plunged into darkness with energy stations destroyed.

(Photograph: AFP )

Zelensky's historic Washington DC visit

In December last year, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky embarked upon his first overseas visit since the war began. He reached Washington DC and addressed the Congress, saying, 'Ukraine will never surrender'. US Vice President Kamala Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Congressmen gave Zelensky a standing ovation after the speech.

(Photograph: AFP )