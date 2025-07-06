/The truth about China’s J-35: Future of fighter jet or flawed prototype?

Despite these bold claims, the J-35’s true capabilities remain shrouded in uncertainty, and many military experts believe the jet is still far from combat-ready. One of the primary concerns is the engine. While China has long depended on Russian engines for its fighters, it’s developing the WS-19 engine for the J-35 but this engine is still undergoing tests and may not deliver the thrust or reliability needed for sustained operations. Additionally, software integration, especially in terms of sensor fusion, targeting systems, and autonomous coordination, is an area where China lags behind the U.S. and its allies. The jet has yet to be tested in real combat conditions or joint-force scenarios, raising doubts about its ability to perform under high-stress, multi-domain operations.