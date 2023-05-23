The transfer of F-16s to Ukraine stirs worldwide debate
The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine has stirred a worldwide debate, with US President Joe Biden endorsing training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on these aircraft. Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said on Monday (May 22) that transferring F-16s to Ukraine would raise questions about NATO’s involvement in the ongoing conflict.
The F-16 is the most advanced fourth-generation fighter aircraft with fifth-generation fighter radar capabilities. The aircraft is highly manoeuvrable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.
What are the features and specifications of this aircraft? The following pictures explain
F-16 built to avoid crashes
The Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS) of the fighter jet is purpose-built to prevent deadly crashes and avoid loss of lives.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Unparalleled target area details
With its enhanced battle space awareness and high-resolution Center Pedestal Display (CPD), the F-16 provides critical tactical imagery to pilots with unparalleled target area detail and digital map displays. Avionics systems include highly accurate enhanced global positioning and inertial navigation systems.
(Photograph:AFP)
Advanced and unobstructed vision
The cockpit and its bubble canopy give the pilot unobstructed forward and upward vision, and greatly improved vision over the side and to the rear.
(Photograph:AFP)
Integrated supply chain partnerships
Along with a modular design for easier maintenance and lower lifecycle cost, the F-16s have approximately 600 suppliers around the world.