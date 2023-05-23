The transfer of F-16s to Ukraine stirs worldwide debate

The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine has stirred a worldwide debate, with US President Joe Biden endorsing training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on these aircraft. Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said on Monday (May 22) that transferring F-16s to Ukraine would raise questions about NATO’s involvement in the ongoing conflict.

The F-16 is the most advanced fourth-generation fighter aircraft with fifth-generation fighter radar capabilities. The aircraft is highly manoeuvrable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.

What are the features and specifications of this aircraft? The following pictures explain