/The top 6 Asian countries with largest military forces

Asia’s military landscape is staggering in scale and complexity. From nuclear-armed giants to smaller nations locked in decades-long rivalries, the continent fields armies whose size alone reshapes global security calculations. These forces are not just about manpower , they symbolise power projection, deterrence, and the enduring tensions that define Asia’s geopolitics. The Global Firepower Index (2025) reveal where the concentration of soldiers is greatest, offering a stark reminder that the balance of power across this region is measured not only in diplomacy and trade, but in battalions ready for deployment.
China’s People’s Liberation Army remains the largest single service by active manpower on the planet, with about 20,35,000 personnel in active service for 2025. That figure underpins China’s capacity for large-scale, sustained operations on land while also reflecting extensive reserve and paramilitary forces that sit outside the active count.
India is second in Asia and globally for active military personnel, with roughly 14,55,550 troops. India’s total force structure combines a large standing army with substantial paramilitary formations and organised reserves, a reality reflected in its higher available manpower figures.
North Korea’s Korean People’s Army is recorded at about 1.32 million active service members. The active total is backed by large reserve and militia forces and, while conventional equipment numbers are often older, the overall manpower remains among the world’s highest.
Pakistan’s armed forces are listed at approximately 6,54,000 active personnel. Pakistan maintains sizeable land and air components and a large paramilitary apparatus that contributes to its overall security footprint.
Iran has about 6,10,000 active military personnel. That figure includes the regular armed forces; Iran additionally fields paramilitary units such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which affect total organised manpower though they are classified separately in many databases.
South Korea has historically been among Asia’s largest active forces, with roughly 6,00,000 active personnel. In recent years, however, troop numbers have been reduced by about 20 per cent since 2019 owing to demographic change and shorter service terms, a factor that alters the near-term personnel picture.