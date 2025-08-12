LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /The top 5 countries with the cleanest air on earth

The top 5 countries with the cleanest air on earth

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 12, 2025, 18:56 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 19:01 IST

As per the World Health Organisation and IQAir data, these are the top countries that have the cleanest air in the world. Let's have a look and find which country has topped the list.

5. Norway
1 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Norway

With an AQI average of 6.1 µg/m³ for PM2.5, Norway ranks 5th in terms of best air quality in the world. It is aided by rapid transition to electric cars, heavy use of hydropower, and a focus on sustainability.

4. Canada
2 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Canada

The vast size and sparse population of Canada contribute to its national PM2.5 average (5.8 µg/m³), holding 4th spot in the best air quality index. The forest preservation laws in Canada have helped adopt clean energy policies. It also suffers from traffic congestion only in a select few urban areas.

3. New Zealand
3 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. New Zealand

New Zealand is quite popular for its beautiful natural environment and good air quality. It has an average PM2.5 of 5.4 µg/m³, good environmental protection, and 80% clean power. The ocean winds and low city pollution of New Zealand help in boosting its air quality.

2. Iceland
4 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Iceland

With minimal industrial pollution and an abundance of renewable energy, primarily geothermal and hydro, Iceland enjoys the best air quality on Earth. It has PM2.5 hovering around 5.1 µg/m³ of AQI.

1. Finland
5 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. Finland

In the 2025 list, Finland ranks as the best country in the world for air quality. It has an average PM2.5 hovering around 4.9 µg/m³ AQI, as it benefits from a rich forest, minimal pollution from industry, and high efficacy in renewable energy up to 75%.

Trending Photo

The top 5 countries with the cleanest air on earth
5

The top 5 countries with the cleanest air on earth

From Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Sikandar Raza, 5 batters to score fastest T20I hundreds, check who tops list
5

From Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Sikandar Raza, 5 batters to score fastest T20I hundreds, check who tops list

Who rules the battlefield? Meet the 7 military superpowers of 2025 — India's rank will surprise you
7

Who rules the battlefield? Meet the 7 military superpowers of 2025 — India's rank will surprise you

From Greenland Sharks to Glass Sponges, 5 animals that live for more than 100 years
5

From Greenland Sharks to Glass Sponges, 5 animals that live for more than 100 years

From David Warner to Chris Gayle, 5 batters with 13K plus runs in T20 cricket, surprisingly no Indian on list
5

From David Warner to Chris Gayle, 5 batters with 13K plus runs in T20 cricket, surprisingly no Indian on list