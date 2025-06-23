/The supersonic secret of Concorde: Mystery behind grounding of world’s fastest passenger jet explained

With a sonic boom loud enough to rattle windows, Concorde was banned from flying supersonic over land. But over the Atlantic, it was unmatched. Pilots said subsonic aircraft below looked as if they were flying in reverse. A coin could balance upright on a food tray, so stable was Concorde at Mach 2. Concorde was also the first aircraft to open service from Rio de Janeiro to Washington, DC and New York City. With its incredible speed and increased routes, Concorde had flown for a total of 17,824 hours.