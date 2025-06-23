/The supersonic secret of Concorde: Mystery behind grounding of world’s fastest passenger jet explained

The jet set a record when it flew between New York City and London in 2 hours, 52 minutes, 59 seconds. Designers compensated with powerful afterburners and a uniquely drooped nose to aid visibility on approach.
On 24 October 2003, Concorde, civil aviation’s most daring experiment, soared one last time from New York to London, ending an era. Three Concordes graced Heathrow that evening, their sleek delta wings slicing through dusk as thousands watched in reverent silence. The jet set a record when it flew between New York City and London in 2 hours, 52 minutes, 59 seconds. Among the final passengers was actress Joan Collins, who summed up the sentiment: 'Civil aviation is going backwards'.
Concorde was jointly developed and manufactured between France and The British Aircraft Corporation under an Anglo-French treaty. Flying at Mach 2.04, Concorde reached a jaw-dropping 2,469 km per hour, halving transatlantic flight time. Yet, engineering such speed demanded sacrifice. Its razor-thin delta wings, suited for supersonic thrust, provided minimal lift during takeoff and landing. Designers compensated with powerful afterburners and a uniquely drooped nose to aid visibility on approach.
Air France and British Airways were the only airlines to purchase and fly the Concorde. Concorde was a marvel of Anglo-French cooperation. It was a fusion of brute force and artistic precision. Four Rolls-Royce/Snecma Olympus 593 engines burned 26,000 litres of fuel per hour, pushing the aircraft to 60,000 feet, higher than any commercial jet. Inside, the narrow cabin seated just 100 passengers, but each flew like royalty, served gourmet meals while cruising faster than Earth’s rotation.
With a sonic boom loud enough to rattle windows, Concorde was banned from flying supersonic over land. But over the Atlantic, it was unmatched. Pilots said subsonic aircraft below looked as if they were flying in reverse. A coin could balance upright on a food tray, so stable was Concorde at Mach 2. Concorde was also the first aircraft to open service from Rio de Janeiro to Washington, DC and New York City. With its incredible speed and increased routes, Concorde had flown for a total of 17,824 hours.
Concorde’s elegance came at a cost. In the 1990s, a round trip from New York to London could exceed$10,000,which would be approximately $20,000 today when adjusted for inflation, limiting access to the elite. With just 14 planes in service and mounting maintenance costs, commercial viability dwindled. The fatal 2000 Paris crash, while tragic, wasn't the core reason for its retirement.
Concorde was no commercial failure, but it completed 50,000 flights and carried over 2.5 million passengers in 27 years. Many experts believe political pressures, post-9/11 aviation downturn, and environmental concerns accelerated its demise more than economics ever did. On a regular flight, Concorde consumes 6,771 gallons of fuel.
Fifty years since its first flight in 1969, Concorde remains unmatched. Attempts by the US and USSR to build equivalents fell short. The Concorde was retired due to a combination of factors, including high operating costs, the 2000 crash, and a decline in passenger demand. The fatal crash of Air France Flight 4590, which killed 113 people, brought significant safety concerns to the forefront. New hopes like Boom Supersonic and Airbus concepts promise revival, but for now, Concorde remains a monument to human ambition: a sleek, silver spear that flew faster than time.