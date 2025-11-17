LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /The steepest train climbs ever built and the engineering behind them

The steepest train climbs ever built and the engineering behind them

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 18:18 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 18:18 IST

The Stoosbahn funicular in Switzerland climbs at a record 110% gradient using tilted cabins. Pilatus Railway uses cogwheels to handle 48% slopes, while the Scenic Railway in Australia climbs almost vertical. Here are some of the world’s steepest railways, from funiculars to rack rail systems.

Stoosbahn, Switzerland - The Steepest Funicular
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Stoosbahn, Switzerland - The Steepest Funicular

The Stoosbahn is the world’s steepest funicular, climbing at a gradient of 110 per cent (about 48° slope). Special tilted cabins keep passengers level while climbing this extreme incline safely.​​

Pilatus Railway, Switzerland - The Steepest Rack Railway
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Pilatus Railway, Switzerland - The Steepest Rack Railway

The Pilatus Railway climbs up to 48 per cent gradient using a special cogwheel system. Built in 1889, this railway uses a rack and pinion to grip the track securely and safely handle the steep ascent.​

Pöstlingbergbahn, Austria - The Steepest Adhesion Railway
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Pöstlingbergbahn, Austria - The Steepest Adhesion Railway

With a maximum grade of 11.6 per cent, this is one of the steepest adhesion (friction-based) railways worldwide. It runs over 4.14 km climbing 255 m and navigates sharp urban curves with electric tram technology.​​

Scenic Railway, Australia - Steepest Passenger Railway
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Scenic Railway, Australia - Steepest Passenger Railway

Holding a Guinness World Record, the Scenic Railway climbs at a steep 52° angle (128 per cent gradient) over sandstone cliffs. Originally built for mining, it’s now a thrilling tourist attraction.​

Engineering Challenges on Steep Railways
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Engineering Challenges on Steep Railways

Steep railways require special track designs like rack rails or cogwheels, reinforced brakes, and tilted passenger cars to maintain safety and comfort on sharp inclines.​

Funicular Systems for Steep Inclines
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Funicular Systems for Steep Inclines

Funicular railways like Stoosbahn use counterbalanced cars linked by cables. As one car ascends, the other descends, reducing energy needed for steep climbs efficiently.​​

The Role of Tilted Cars
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Role of Tilted Cars

Cabins in steep funiculars tilt mechanically, keeping passengers level even on sharp slopes. This invention allows safe and comfortable rides on inclines far beyond normal railway limits.​

Trending Photo

B-1 Bomber in India: Which Indian Air Force aircraft did the B-1 Bomber train with during Cope India 2025?
7

B-1 Bomber in India: Which Indian Air Force aircraft did the B-1 Bomber train with during Cope India 2025?

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League

Global food powerhouses: Top 10 countries with the best cuisines on the planet — India's rank will surprise you
11

Global food powerhouses: Top 10 countries with the best cuisines on the planet — India's rank will surprise you

54 hours a week? Top 8 hardest-working countries in 2025, know where India ranks
10

54 hours a week? Top 8 hardest-working countries in 2025, know where India ranks

Governors Awards 2025: Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Bailey- Check the celebrities’ red carpet looks
10

Governors Awards 2025: Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Bailey- Check the celebrities’ red carpet looks