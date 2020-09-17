The stars of Guinness World Records 2021 revealed!

Most alternating paw tricks by a rat in 30 seconds

Two rats called Frankie and Freddie won the Guinness World Record 2021 for their records of most alternating paw tricks by a rat in 30 seconds (28) and most jumps through a hoop by a rat in 30 seconds (8).

Not only are they record-breakers, but their owners Luke Roberts and Jess Timmis also hold a record for the most party poppers popped by a team of two in 30 seconds (51).

Luke, 29, a project manager in the NHS, gave the rats sweetcorn to keep them motivated as they strove to fulfill their gnawing ambition.

(Image: Guinness World Record website)

(Photograph:Others)