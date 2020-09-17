The stars of Guinness World Records 2021 revealed!
As the latest Guinness Records hits the shelves across the world from today, let's take a look at the latest record-breaking achievements to have earned themselves a place in the famous book.
Shortest bus driver
A key worker from Hampshire has broken the Guinness World Record for shortest bus driver, measuring 4 feet 5.6 inches in height.
Frank Faeek Hachem drove a regular car for more than 20 years, but in 2017 decided to take his bus driving test.
The 57-year-old, originally from Iraq, works in Chichester, West Sussex. The married father-of-two has achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism, but he has never let his height hold him back.
(Image: Guinness World Record website)
(Photograph:Others)
Fastest speed on a motorcycle while performing a headstand/handstand
Marco George, 31, from Hampshire (UK) doubled the previous record for the fastest speed on a motorcycle while performing a headstand at 122.59km/hr. He's been practicing to break this record for over three years.
(Image: Guinness World Record website)
(Photograph:Others)
Most alternating paw tricks by a rat in 30 seconds
Two rats called Frankie and Freddie won the Guinness World Record 2021 for their records of most alternating paw tricks by a rat in 30 seconds (28) and most jumps through a hoop by a rat in 30 seconds (8).
Not only are they record-breakers, but their owners Luke Roberts and Jess Timmis also hold a record for the most party poppers popped by a team of two in 30 seconds (51).
Luke, 29, a project manager in the NHS, gave the rats sweetcorn to keep them motivated as they strove to fulfill their gnawing ambition.
(Image: Guinness World Record website)
(Photograph:Others)
Shortest living man
Edward Nino Hernandez from Bogota, Colombia, broke the record for the shortest living man, at 2 feet 4.38 inches (72.1 cm).
(Image: Guinness World Record website)
(Photograph:Others)
Longest horns on a yak
Jericho, owned by Hugh and Melodee Smith (USA) has humongous horns that measure 346.4 cm (136.4 inches).
Sprawled on the pages of this year’s Guinness World Records 2021 edition, the adorable beast from Welch, Minnesota (USA) is being recognized for having the longest horns on a yak.
(Image: Guinness World Record website)
(Photograph:Others)
Largest collection of Funko Pop! figurines
Paul Scardino (USA) has amassed a staggering collection of Funko Pop! figurines, with a total of 5,306 items as counted on 5 March 2020.
Paul has held this record since December 2018, but his collection has grown by almost 1,000 items since then!
(Image: Guinness World Record website)
(Photograph:Others)
Longest gum wrapper chain
Gary Duschl (USA) holds the record for the longest gum wrapper chain, which measures a massive 32,555.68 m (106,810 ft) long.
“In the 60’s gum wrapper chains were a fad. Girls and boys would make a chain the length matching their boyfriend or girlfriend's height," Gary explained.
(Image: Guinness World Record website)
(Photograph:Others)
Most consecutive overhead juggling catches
Michael Ferreri, 23, from Camas, Spain, holds a record for most consecutive overhead juggling catches with seven objects (71).
(Image: Guinness World Record website)
(Photograph:Others)
Most consecutive football touches in one minute
Eche Chinoso from Nigeria broke the record for the most consecutive football touches in one minute while balancing a football on his head (111).