/The secrets of Voyager 2: Instruments, thrusters and power that defy time and space

Transmitting data across the vast distance of space required Voyager 2 to carry a high-gain antenna nearly four metres in diameter. Complemented by low-gain antennas as backup, the spacecraft maintains contact with NASA’s Deep Space Network. Despite being billions of kilometres away, Voyager 2 can still send faint signals, taking over 18 hours to reach Earth. Its communication system is a testament to the foresight of engineers who knew the spacecraft would operate far beyond the reach of solar power and conventional electronics.

