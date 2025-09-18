/The secrets of Jezero crater: The Martian lake NASA thinks could have hosted life

Jezero Crater, a 45-kilometre-wide depression near the Martian equator, is one of the most studied sites beyond Earth. Chosen by NASA as the landing site for its Perseverance rover in 2021, it was not picked at random. From orbit, scientists had spotted the tell-tale outline of a fan-shaped river delta and deposits rich in clays and carbonates, the unmistakable signatures of an ancient lake. Formed more than 3.5 billion years ago, Jezero offered the possibility of capturing in stone the conditions in which life might once have existed.