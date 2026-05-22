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The Scarecrow to Art of Sarah: Must-watch Korean horror and thriller shows of 2026

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 22, 2026, 12:38 IST | Updated: May 22, 2026, 12:38 IST

Several standout thriller and suspense K-dramas have been released in 2026, featuring major stars and compelling, high-stakes mysteries. Top releases to watch include The Art of Sarah, Siren's Kiss and more. 

Korean horror and thriller shows of 2026
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Korean horror and thriller shows of 2026

Korean dramas blend horror and thriller elements to create intense, suspenseful viewing experiences. These shows are famous for their dark narratives, high production values, and psychological depth. Key subgenres include supernatural horror, zombie thrillers, and crime mysteries. Let's take a look at a few of the shows you can binge-watch.

If Wishes Could Kill
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If Wishes Could Kill

The show focuses on five friends in high school who receive a death warning from a mysterious wish-granting app. As they struggle to escape their fates, they uncover chilling truths that connect the app to the sudden death of a classmate.

The Scarecrow
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The Scarecrow

The series follows the story of Kang Tae Ju, who starts chasing the criminal after a serial murder case in his hometown, where he returned as a police officer with a strong competitive attitude. Whether they are able to catch the true culprit forms the main crux of the story.

The Art of Sarah
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The Art of Sarah

The show follows the story of Sarah Kim, who creates a new identity for herself with carefully constructed lies. Then a body is found and identified as hers; gradually, the investigation uncovers the truth while Sarah's double life crumbles.

Bloody Flower
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Bloody Flower

Bloody Flower, based on the novel The Flower of Death by Lee Dong Geon, tells the story of Lee Woo Gyeom, a serial killer who possesses genius medical skills and claims to hold a cure.

Siren's Kiss
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Siren's Kiss

It tells the story of Cha Wooseok, who investigates an insurance fraud scheme linked to a series of mysterious deaths; he soon becomes entangled with Han Seol-ah, who is suspected to be at the center of it all.

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