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The robotic shield: How are autonomous sea drones protecting USS Abraham Lincoln?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 11, 2026, 02:58 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 02:58 IST

Autonomous sea drones protect the USS Abraham Lincoln by acting as forward scouts. Vessels like the Saronic Corsair extend the carrier's radar visibility, perform pilot rescues, and detect hostile swarm attacks early from shore bases.

Acting as forward scouts
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(Photograph: X/@CENTCOM)

Acting as forward scouts

The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on autonomous surface vessels operated by Task Force 59 to act as early warning scouts. These drones sail miles ahead of the main carrier strike group, constantly scanning the horizon for incoming threats.

Protecting stealth operations
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Protecting stealth operations

To avoid detection, the Nimitz-class carrier frequently shuts down its active radar during strict emission control operations. Sea drones use 360-degree passive sensors to monitor the ocean, allowing the carrier to remain completely hidden while still tracking enemies.

Shore-based fleet integration
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(Photograph: AFP)

Shore-based fleet integration

Because the Abraham Lincoln needs its deck space for 90 aircraft, the protecting sea drones launch from shore bases in Bahrain. They maintain a constant digital link with the carrier's combat information centre to share live intelligence instantly.

Autonomous emergency rescues
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(Photograph: AFP)

Autonomous emergency rescues

These drones also protect the fleet's personnel through independent recovery missions. In June 2026, a 24-foot autonomous Saronic Corsair surface vessel successfully rescued two downed US Army Apache helicopter pilots near the Strait of Hormuz.

Defending against swarm attacks
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Defending against swarm attacks

Military experts warn that hostile forces are deploying low-cost drone swarms to overwhelm traditional ship defences. US sea drones act as a critical outer layer of protection, providing the carrier with the vital early warning time needed to intercept threats.

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