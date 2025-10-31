/The rise of digital gold: How it reshaped India’s investment patterns

Digital gold is changing how Indians invest in one of their most trusted assets It is booming in India. Which is driven by smartphone convenience, low entry points, and secure online platforms. It’s changing how Indians invest and save in gold.
Digital gold means you buy gold online or via apps without holding physical bars or coins. Every purchase is backed by real 24K gold stored securely in insured vaults, making it as safe as physical gold but easier to buy and sell.
India’s digital gold purchases blew up in 2025, jumping from around 50 million transactions in January to nearly 100 million by August, with values reaching over Rs 11,800 crore. Platforms like Paytm, Google Pay, and others lead this surge.
Young people favour digital gold because it allows investment from as low as Rs 10. It requires no storage hassles, offers instant liquidity, and fits their smartphone lifestyle, making gold accessible for people all over urban or rural.
While traditional gold jewellery still holds cultural importance, digital gold’s convenience is changing buy patterns. Online platforms offer gold systematically through SIP plans, encouraging steady wealth building beyond festivals and weddings.
Digital gold is stored under high security and audited regularly. Investors get real-time price updates and transparent purity guarantees. Platforms use custodian models so ownership remains safe, even if a provider fails. This builds trust in digital gold.
The boom in digital gold is reshaping markets with more ETFs and digital buying interest. Financial advisers note that gold ETFs and digital gold now form core portfolio parts, reflecting a structural shift toward tech-enabled investing.
Experts predict digital gold rising further in 2026 with innovations like blockchain-backed ownership and government regulation increasing confidence. Its role in wealth creation and inflation protection will likely grow, reshaping Indian and global gold markets.