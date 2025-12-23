/The real reason why Trump wants Greenland to become a US state?

Trump claims Greenland is an "absolute necessity" for US security due to Russian/Chinese threats. Denmark and Greenland firmly reject the bid, demanding respect for their territorial integrity.
President Donald Trump has officially revived his push for the United States to acquire Greenland from Denmark. On December 21, 2025, Trump named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to "lead the charge" for the acquisition. Landry has publicly accepted the "volunteer position" with the goal to "make Greenland a part of the U.S.".
Trump argues that US control of Greenland is an "absolute necessity" for national protection and global security. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago on December 22, 2025, he stated, "We need it for national security. We have to have it," explicitly downplaying mineral wealth in favor of strategic defense needs.
The US President claims that Russian and Chinese ships are now visible "all over the place" along Greenland’s coast. Trump justifies the need for US control by alleging that Denmark provides insufficient military protection, leaving what he views as a critical security gap in the Arctic.
While Trump recently stated the move is "not for minerals," the administration has previously cited Greenland's vast untapped reserves of rare earth metals (like neodymium) as vital for reducing reliance on Chinese exports. This strategic interest persists alongside the immediate focus on maritime security.
Greenland hosts the Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base), which is critical for the US ballistic missile early warning system. Control of the island would allow the US to expand its military footprint as melting polar ice opens new shipping routes and increases Arctic accessibility.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen have condemned the move as "unacceptable" and a violation of sovereignty. Denmark has summoned US Ambassador Kenneth Howery to explain the appointment of a special envoy to a sovereign territory.
Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has stated that the island belongs to the Greenlandic people and its future is not up for negotiation. Nielsen emphasized that "territorial integrity must be respected," noting that despite US pressure, Greenland will decide its own path under international law.