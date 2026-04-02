/'The real goal of Artemis II': Inside NASA's tech that will keep astronauts alive on Mars

Earth's magnetic field (the Van Allen belts) protects ISS astronauts from the harshest cosmic elements. By traveling nearly 4,000 miles beyond the far side of the Moon, the Artemis II crew will be exposed to intense solar and cosmic radiation. The mission will gather vital data on this radiation environment and test the shielding capabilities of the Orion capsule and the crew's survival suits—essential research for preventing severe radiation sickness on a Mars voyage.