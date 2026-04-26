/The 'Reagan Curse': The dark history behind Trump's shooting at Hilton by Cole Tomas Allen

The Washington Hilton is the exact same hotel where President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. Explore why this venue has such a notorious reputation in Secret Service history and the chilling parallels to the Cole Tomas Allen attack.
When 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen attacked the White House Correspondents' Dinner, he didn't just target a random venue; he attacked a building that already haunts the nightmares of the Secret Service. The gunfight erupted at the Washington Hilton, a hotel forever scarred by one of the darkest days in modern American history.
On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan walked out of the exact same Washington Hilton after delivering a speech. Waiting in the crowd was John Hinckley Jr., who fired six shots from a revolver, striking the President, a police officer, a Secret Service agent, and critically wounding Press Secretary James Brady.
Following the 1981 assassination attempt, the Washington Hilton became notoriously known in D.C. political circles as the ‘Hinckley Hilton.’ For decades, the venue has carried a dark, unspoken stigma. The recent attack targeting Donald Trump has violently resurrected the hotel's tragic legacy on the national stage.
The Reagan shooting forced the Secret Service to fundamentally change how they operate. After 1981, the Washington Hilton underwent massive architectural modifications specifically demanded by federal security. They enclosed the VIP exit, built a fortified underground driveway, and removed any public line-of-sight to the President's vehicle.
Given its dark history, many wonder why Presidents continue to visit the Washington Hilton. The reality is purely logistical. The hotel boasts a 30,000-square-foot pillarless ballroom, one of the only rooms in the capital large enough to safely host the thousands of guests required for massive galas like the Correspondents' Dinner.
The stark difference between the 1981 Reagan attack and the 2026 Trump attack comes down to checkpoints. Hinckley Jr. was able to wait outside unchecked. In 2026, the strict magnetometer perimeter forced Cole Tomas Allen to engage security forces before he could ever get close to the President, proving the post-Reagan protocols worked.
Despite the massive security upgrades over the last 45 years, the Washington Hilton has once again been the site of a violent presidential attack. For the Secret Service agents tasked with protecting the Commander in Chief, the ‘Reagan Curse’ serves as a chilling reminder that no matter how much concrete you pour, absolute safety is an illusion.