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UFO Files: What is 'PURSUE' program and why does it aims for maximum transparency

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 10, 2026, 21:58 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 21:58 IST

The White House officially launched the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE). The administration stated the program is designed to consolidate previously classified UFO information and make it freely accessible to the public without requiring security clearances.

PURSUE Takes Flight
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(Photograph: AI)

PURSUE Takes Flight

In a historic address, the White House officially launched the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE), fundamentally changing how the government handles anomalous data.

Consolidating Classified Data
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(Photograph: AI)

Consolidating Classified Data

The primary objective of PURSUE is to break down agency silos, consolidating fragmented and highly classified UFO information from various intelligence branches into a single system.

Bypassing Security Clearances
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(Photograph: AI)

Bypassing Security Clearances

A groundbreaking aspect of the program is its mandate to make these previously restricted files freely accessible to the general public without the need for specialized security clearances.

Maximum Transparency
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(Photograph: AI)

Maximum Transparency

The administration emphasized that PURSUE is driven by a directive for ‘maximum transparency,’ signaling an end to the era of unjustified secrecy surrounding the UAP phenomenon.

Protecting Whistleblowers
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(Photograph: AI)

Protecting Whistleblowers

The program also establishes new, ironclad protections for military and intelligence personnel who come forward with firsthand accounts of UAP encounters or crash retrieval programs.

Streamlined Declassification
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(Photograph: AI)

Streamlined Declassification

PURSUE employs a rapid declassification pipeline, overriding decades-old bureaucratic hurdles that previously kept historical UFO encounters buried in the archives.

Global Disclosure Implications
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(Photograph: AI)

Global Disclosure Implications

By taking the lead with such a radical transparency initiative, the US government is putting immense pressure on allied nations to release their own classified UAP dossiers.

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