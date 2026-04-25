/'Pollywog' Purge: The bizarre 18th-century pirate ritual still practiced on USS Abraham Lincoln

When the USS Abraham Lincoln crosses the Equator, the modern military vanishes and ancient maritime law takes over. Discover the bizarre, highly secretive ritual where sailors must endure grueling trials to transform from lowly ‘Pollywogs’ into respected ‘Shellbacks’.
For a brief period during a long deployment, the strict, perfectly ordered military hierarchy of the USS Abraham Lincoln completely dissolves. When the nuclear-powered supercarrier crosses the Equator, naval regulations are paused, and an ancient, bizarre maritime tradition dating back to the 18th century takes over the entire $4 billion vessel.
In a stunning reversal of modern command structure, the ship's actual Commanding Officer temporarily surrenders the carrier to a senior enlisted sailor dressed elaborately as ‘King Neptune,’ the mythological ruler of the seas. Accompanied by his royal court—including Davy Jones and a royal baby—King Neptune assumes total, theatrical control of the flight deck and crew.
During this event, the ship's population of 5,000 sailors is sharply divided into two distinct groups: ‘Shellbacks’ and ‘Slimy Pollywogs.’ Shellbacks are the seasoned veterans who have previously crossed the Equator and endured the ritual. Pollywogs are the uninitiated rookies—regardless of their actual military rank—who must prove their worthiness to King Neptune's court.
The ritual acts as a massive, ship-wide initiation. Uninitiated Pollywogs are summoned before Davy Jones and the royal court to answer for their ‘crimes’ against the sea. These crimes are entirely satirical, but the ‘punishment’ is a series of grueling, messy, and physically taxing obstacle courses set up across the massive flight deck and hangar bays.
To earn their shell, Pollywogs are subjected to hours of intense, embarrassing trials. They are forced to crawl through temporary tunnels filled with sea water and ‘mystery slop,’ usually consisting of leftover kitchen waste, and made to endure rigorous physical exercises while being yelled at by the initiated Shellbacks. It is a grueling, modern adaptation of ancient sailor hazing.
While it sounds archaic and torturous, the ‘Crossing the Line’ ceremony is intensely monitored for actual safety and serves a crucial psychological purpose. In the middle of an isolated, grueling nine-month combat deployment, the ritual provides a massive release of tension. It breaks up the monotony of life at sea and builds deep, unbreakable camaraderie among the crew.
Once a Pollywog survives the gauntlet and pays their respects to the royal court, they are cleansed by the ship's fire hoses and officially declared a Trusty Shellback. They receive a highly prized, specialized certificate, and from that day forward, they belong to an elite, centuries-old fraternity of mariners. On the USS Abraham Lincoln, earning your shell is a rite of passage no sailor ever forgets.