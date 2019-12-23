The political chessboard of 2019

2019 witnessed elections across the globe. From Israel set to conduct third re-elections next year, to the world's largest democratic elections in India, here is a glimpse into the political upheavals of 2019.

African economic powerhouse went into elections

Nigerians began voting for a new president on February 23, after a week-long delay that has raised political tempers, sparked conspiracy claims and stoked fears of violence.

Voters queue to cast their votes at Shagari Health Unit polling station in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria on the day of the general elections.

Some 120,000 polling stations began opened early in the morning on election day, although there were indications of a delay in the delivery of some materials and deployment of staff.

(Photograph:AFP)