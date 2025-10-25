/The Office to Kim’s Convenience: 7 best comedy series for a stress-free evening on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & more

No matter your taste, these seven shows promise a stress-free evening with plenty of laughs. Here are the seven best comedy series to watch on OTTs.
After a long day at work, nothing beats kicking back with a comedy series that makes you laugh until your sides hurt. From quirky workplace antics to heartwarming family sitcoms, streaming platforms are brimming with shows perfect for stress-free evenings. Here’s a curated list of the seven best comedy series available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms.
Where to watch - Netflix
A heartwarming comedy-drama, Atypical explores the life of a teenager on the autism spectrum searching for love. Its lighthearted storytelling and relatable family dynamics make it perfect for weekend binge-watching. The show’s fresh take on relationships has already earned it a second season.
Where to watch - JioHotstar
One of the longest-running sitcoms ever, The Big Bang Theory spans 12 seasons and 279 episodes. Relive the awkwardly hilarious adventures of Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj as they navigate friendship, love, and science. Perfect for a full weekend binge.
Where to watch - Netflix
Follow a Korean immigrant family as they run a convenience store in Toronto in this heartwarming sitcom. Relatable, witty, and full of cultural nuances, Kim’s Convenience offers laughs along with a peek into immigrant family life.
Where to watch - Netflix & Amazon Prime Video
The classic workplace comedy that sets the standard for office humour, The Office follows Dunder Mifflin employees in their daily shenanigans. A masterclass in awkward humour, it’s an essential binge for fans of dry, clever comedy.
Where to watch - Netflix
This ensemble sitcom about immature yet lovable detectives in a New York precinct blends crime-solving with nonstop laughs. From Halloween Heists to hilarious office dynamics, it’s a crowd favourite for a reason.
Where to watch - Netflix
A clever exploration of the afterlife, ethics, and humanity, The Good Place combines sharp humour with philosophical themes. With memorable characters and plenty of twists, it’s a comedy that’s as smart as it is funny.
Where to watch - Disney+, JioHotstar
A mockumentary-style sitcom exploring the lives of three interconnected families, Modern Family offers consistent laughs and relatable family humour. Each character brings a unique brand of comedy to the table.