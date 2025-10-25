LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /The Office to Kim’s Convenience: 7 best comedy series for a stress-free evening on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & more

The Office to Kim’s Convenience: 7 best comedy series for a stress-free evening on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & more

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 12:16 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 12:16 IST

No matter your taste, these seven shows promise a stress-free evening with plenty of laughs.  Here are the seven best comedy series to watch on OTTs.

Best comedy series for a stress-free evening on OTTs
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Best comedy series for a stress-free evening on OTTs

After a long day at work, nothing beats kicking back with a comedy series that makes you laugh until your sides hurt. From quirky workplace antics to heartwarming family sitcoms, streaming platforms are brimming with shows perfect for stress-free evenings. Here’s a curated list of the seven best comedy series available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms.

Atypical
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Atypical

Where to watch - Netflix

A heartwarming comedy-drama, Atypical explores the life of a teenager on the autism spectrum searching for love. Its lighthearted storytelling and relatable family dynamics make it perfect for weekend binge-watching. The show’s fresh take on relationships has already earned it a second season.

Big Bang Theory
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Big Bang Theory

Where to watch - JioHotstar

One of the longest-running sitcoms ever, The Big Bang Theory spans 12 seasons and 279 episodes. Relive the awkwardly hilarious adventures of Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj as they navigate friendship, love, and science. Perfect for a full weekend binge.

Kim’s Convenience
4 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Kim’s Convenience

Where to watch - Netflix

Follow a Korean immigrant family as they run a convenience store in Toronto in this heartwarming sitcom. Relatable, witty, and full of cultural nuances, Kim’s Convenience offers laughs along with a peek into immigrant family life.

The Office
5 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

The Office

Where to watch - Netflix & Amazon Prime Video

The classic workplace comedy that sets the standard for office humour, The Office follows Dunder Mifflin employees in their daily shenanigans. A masterclass in awkward humour, it’s an essential binge for fans of dry, clever comedy.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
6 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Where to watch - Netflix

This ensemble sitcom about immature yet lovable detectives in a New York precinct blends crime-solving with nonstop laughs. From Halloween Heists to hilarious office dynamics, it’s a crowd favourite for a reason.

The Good Place
7 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

The Good Place

Where to watch - Netflix

A clever exploration of the afterlife, ethics, and humanity, The Good Place combines sharp humour with philosophical themes. With memorable characters and plenty of twists, it’s a comedy that’s as smart as it is funny.

Modern Family
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Modern Family

Where to watch - Disney+, JioHotstar

A mockumentary-style sitcom exploring the lives of three interconnected families, Modern Family offers consistent laughs and relatable family humour. Each character brings a unique brand of comedy to the table.

Trending Photo

5 moments that proved the B-1B still matters in 2025
7

5 moments that proved the B-1B still matters in 2025

Top 7 countries with the biggest HALLOWEEN celebrations
7

Top 7 countries with the biggest HALLOWEEN celebrations

7 most colourful cities in the world you must see!
7

7 most colourful cities in the world you must see!

14 real places that look like alien planets on Earth
14

14 real places that look like alien planets on Earth

Henley passport index 2025: Singapore tops the list, but where does India stand?
10

Henley passport index 2025: Singapore tops the list, but where does India stand?