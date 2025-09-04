Even more dominant is dark energy, which accounts for roughly 68 per cent of the universe. Its existence was first inferred in 1998, when astronomers studying distant Type Ia supernovae discovered that the universe’s expansion was accelerating rather than slowing under gravity. The simplest explanation is that some form of repulsive energy permeates space itself, counteracting gravity on the largest scales. Dark energy has since become a cornerstone of cosmological models, but its fundamental nature remains elusive. It is not only invisible but, so far, undetectable except through its effect on the expansion of space.

