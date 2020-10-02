The No Mask President: How Trump spent the week just before contacting the virus

US President Donald Trump and First Lady were detected with coronavirus at the White House

Donald Trump gets set on Air Force One

Photo By: Erin Schaff ©️ 2020 The New York Times

Donald Trump meets Ginsburg predecessor

Photo By: Doug Mills ©️ 2020 The New York Times

Donald Trump meets more people

Photo By: Pete Marovich ©️ 2020 The New York Times

Donald Trump with Reporters

Photo By: Al Drago ©️ 2020 The New York Times

Donald Trump outside with a man with no mask

Photo By: Tom Brenner ©️ 2020 The New York Times

Donald Trump with Melina

Photo By: Tom Brenner ©️ 2020 The New York Times

The Great Debate with Joe Biden

Photo By: Doug Mills ©️ 2020 The New York Times

No mask again

Photo By: Tom Brenner ©️ 2020 The New York Times

Ivanka takes a break with dad on show

Photo By:  Doug Mills ©️ 2020 The New York Times

Donald Trump addresses people

Photo By:  Erin Schaff ©️ 2020 The New York Times

Crowd gathers to hear Trump

Photo By:  Erin Schaff ©️ 2020 The New York Times

Trump throws his cap into the crowd

Photo By:  Erin Schaff ©️ 2020 The New York Times

