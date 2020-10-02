The No Mask President: How Trump spent the week just before contacting the virus

Get WION News app for latest news
US President Donald Trump and First Lady were detected with coronavirus at the White House
Photo By: Erin Schaff ©️ 2020 The New York Times
(Photograph:Others)
Photo By: Doug Mills ©️ 2020 The New York Times
Photo By: Pete Marovich ©️ 2020 The New York Times
Photo By: Al Drago ©️ 2020 The New York Times
Photo By: Tom Brenner ©️ 2020 The New York Times
Photo By: Tom Brenner ©️ 2020 The New York Times
Photo By: Doug Mills ©️ 2020 The New York Times
Photo By: Erin Schaff ©️ 2020 The New York Times