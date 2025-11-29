/The new arms race: Why nations are investing heavily in missile-shield technology

Among the most advanced air-defence systems globally are Russia’s S-400 Triumf, the US-built Patriot PAC-3 and THAAD, Israel’s multilayered Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow-3, and the European SAMP/T with the Aster-30 missile. Emerging high-performance systems also include South Korea’s L-SAM, and India’s forthcoming Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) shield built around the PAD and AAD interceptors. Each provides layered coverage against aircraft, cruise missiles or ballistic threats, forming the core of national air-defence networks.