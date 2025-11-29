/The new arms race: Why nations are investing heavily in missile-shield technology

Effective air-defence systems provide the essential shield that protects populations, critical infrastructure, military facilities and armed forces from these threats. Without this shield, much of a nation’s strategic vulnerability remains exposed.
Air attack capabilities have expanded dramatically. Not only traditional combat aircraft, but also low-flying cruise missiles and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) now pose serious risks. Even non-state actors can deploy rockets, drones or missiles, increasing the unpredictability. This proliferation means that defending airspace is no longer optional, it is fundamental.
An air-defence shield works in stages: detection with radars and sensors, tracking and classification of the threat, and interception using missiles or other interceptors. Radars alert commanders to incoming threats; sensors and command-and-control systems assess nature, speed, altitude, and heading; finally, interceptors, surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) or anti-aircraft guns, neutralise the threat.
Because no single system can handle all threats, modern air defence relies on multiple overlapping layers. Short-range systems defend against drones and low-flying missiles, medium-range batteries cover cruise missiles and aircraft, long-range surface-to-air missiles counter high-altitude threats and ballistic missiles. This layered approach ensures comprehensive protection across altitudes and ranges.
A robust air-defence network raises the cost of aggression for potential adversaries. When cities, infrastructure, command centres, energy grids, and military assets are shielded, it becomes harder for an enemy to inflict meaningful damage. Such defence capability underpins a nation's deterrence posture and ensures that vital installations survive even under attack.
By neutralising or deterring enemy air and missile threats, air defences grant freedom of manoeuvre to friendly forces. They safeguard airspace, enabling air operations, reconnaissance, transport, strike, without undue risk. In effect, they allow a nation to 'own its skies', limiting enemy aerial influence.
In wartime or crisis situations, air defence shields protect civilian populations, infrastructure, transport, energy plants, communications, not just military assets. This capability reduces the risk of mass casualties, societal disruption, and economic damage from aerial strikes.
Among the most advanced air-defence systems globally are Russia’s S-400 Triumf, the US-built Patriot PAC-3 and THAAD, Israel’s multilayered Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow-3, and the European SAMP/T with the Aster-30 missile. Emerging high-performance systems also include South Korea’s L-SAM, and India’s forthcoming Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) shield built around the PAD and AAD interceptors. Each provides layered coverage against aircraft, cruise missiles or ballistic threats, forming the core of national air-defence networks.