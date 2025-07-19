Top secret or total scam: The mystery of the world's fastest jet SR-72 'Son of Blackbird'

The name keeps surfacing again, whispered in defence magazines, forums, and speculated upon by military analysts. The SR-72 is dubbed the 'Son of Blackbird' or SR-71. It was conceived by Lockheed Martin's Skunkworks in 2013. It was touted to be the fastest jet with a top speed of Mach 6 or 7400 km/h. In general terms, that means six times faster than the speed of sound.

It was supposed to be a hypersonic reconnaissance and strike platform, powered by a revolutionary Turbine-Based Combined Cycle (TBCC) engine, optionally manned or unmanned. Its speed would have made it immune to modern defence, extremely suitable for quick in-and-out surveillance missions and precision strikes.

