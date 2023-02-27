The most fab and drab fashion looks from 2023 SAG Awards red carpet - see pics

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

The 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were all about fashion, fabulous looks, and history-making wins. On Sunday, at the ceremony held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, we saw a bevy of breathtaking looks, from Jenne Ortega's gown to Zendaya's pink gown. However, the night was not all about good looks; there were also some celebrities who disappointed us with their fashion sense. Here, we have compiled all the best and worst looks from the evening.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh was the big winner of the night, but her dress failed to impress the audience. Yeoh walked the SAG red carpet in a black body-hugging dress with a fringe-like structure in the front. Though she was looking beautiful, her dress was not SAG Award-worthy.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Jenna Ortega

After making millions of people a fan of her acting with Netflix's Wednesday, Jenna Ortega is now in the headlines for her killer red carpet looks. Ortega showed up on the SAG Awards red carpet in a black silk gown from Versace with a sky-high slit.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Austin Butler

Austin Butler made heads turn as he walked the red carpet in a maroon tuxedo from Gucci.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Julia Garner

Julia Garner's look cannot be marked under worst, but her look was something that we have seen celebrities wearing many times on the red carpet. At SAG, Julia showed up in a red metallic dress with dramatic sleeves and shoulders. Garner was looking nice, but her look was a little ordinary.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Zendaya

Zendaya is a doll! The 'Euphoria' star was looking adorable in her pink strapless gown by Valentino. Her ordinary gown was made extraordinary with the 190 silk roses of different sizes that were added to the gown.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kal Smith

There are no boundaries when it comes to fashion, but sometimes things really go out of hand, and we are saying this after looking at Kal Smith, who tried to recreate Kel Mitchell’s look from the movie ‘Good Burger’. Smith walked down the red carpet wearing a blue and white suit with a white cap. His look was looking weird.

(Photograph: Twitter )